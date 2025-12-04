Caught in 4K: Man steals tip box from Jewel Changi Airport eatery during closing hours

An eatery in Jewel Changi Airport was left baffled after a thief swiped its tip box after it closed for the day.

In a Facebook post shared on Chow Zan Dessert’s page on Wednesday (Dec 3), it quipped the man was "caught in 4K" without even wearing a mask.

"Bro, 2025 already. Even thieves also must upgrade," said the eatery. "Don’t you know security cameras are everywhere?"

CCTV footage from the eatery showed a man strolling into the eatery on Nov 30 at about 11.55pm.

After moving aside the poles that were blocking the entrance, he looked around, before grabbing the tip box from the front counter with both hands.

The entire operation lasted less than 20 seconds.

"If you’re going to steal the tips, at least leave the tip box," lamented Chow Zan Dessert. "Now I have to buy another one."

Andy Chow, the owner of Chow Zan Dessert, told AsiaOne on Thursday (Dec 4) that he lost about $100 from the stolen tip box.

“I’m still waiting for him to return it to me,” he said. “The box is quite expensive — around $35.”

Chow said that if the tip box is replaced, he will keep it securely after operation hours.

“A lesson learnt and life goes on,” he added. “Honestly, we are blessed it’s only a tip box that is stolen.”

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

chingshijie@asiaone.com