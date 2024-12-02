Caught on camera: Audi driver in Hougang hits bus for honking at him

No one likes being honked at — but getting violent is probably not the answer.

A driver got out of his car to hit a bus after getting honked, according to a recent post on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident.

The incident involving the driver and bus service 81 took place along Hougang Avenue 3 at around 10.20pm on Nov 29.

In a video taken by passenger in the double-decker bus, the driver can be seen exiting his Audi S5, storming over to the bus behind him.

He then takes a swing at the bus' windscreen, causing a loud thump that made passengers shout in surprise.

According to the passenger, the driver hit the bus four to five times before driving off.

After viewing the clip, many netizens called for the driver to be punished, expressing distaste for his behaviour.

"We cannot tolerate people who act in road rage and bully others," a Facebook user commented.

Another stated that drivers who succumb to road rage shouldn't be allowed to drive "for the safety of all other road users".

"[He merely got horned at and he's already] angry... that's how vehicles signal and communicate," a netizen pointed out.

Other netizens also felt that the driver's actions may have left him with more than just a bruised ego.

"Not only is he going to get a fine for probably damage towards property, but his hands are going to hurt from it," a Redditor stated.

Driver obstructed bus twice

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that the bus service was obstructed by a car that did not move forward despite the green light in its favour and other vehicles ahead of it moving off.

"Our bus captain honked to alert the car driver who still did not move off but instead got out of his car and walked towards the bus and hit its windscreen," Wu explained.

"He then got back into his car and drove forward but stopped at the red traffic light. He then repeated his action of hitting the bus and subsequently drove off when the traffic lights turned green."

While their captain and passengers were unhurt and the trip resumed soon after, the public transport company said that they do not tolerate acts of violence or intimidation against their bus captains.

SBS Transit has filed a police report against the car driver, Wu added.

