Caught on camera: Delivery rider steals man's iPhone at Geylang eatery

While Singapore is a relatively safe place, we shouldn't be complacent.

One man, who goes by the name RX Cau on Facebook, learned this the hard way after his mobile phone was swiped from a table at his workplace.

He took to the social media platform on Monday (May 1) to ask members of the public for help.

"If you see this person, please contact me," he wrote.

In the Facebook post, Cau shared that the incident happened on April 30 at around 10.30pm in a restaurant located along 12 Haig Road.

He was cleaning up the place by himself and had left his phone, a light blue iPhone 13 Pro Max, on one of the tables.

In CCTV footage Cau shared, a delivery rider was seen looking at the mobile phone on the table when he walked into the restaurant.

The delivery rider then sat at the table and started using his own phone. In the midst of doing so, he was seen looking around the restaurant.

Moments later, the delivery rider placed his own phone on top of the other before picking both of them up.

Another image shared by Cau showed the delivery rider leaving the restaurant at 10.37pm with a bag of food.

"I didn't expect [my phone] to be taken away by this rider," Cau wrote, adding that he made a police report.

AsiaOne has contacted the police and Cau for more details.

Delivery rider stealing shoes

In May last year, another delivery rider was caught on camera stealing a pair of Crocs from a customer.

According to Stomp, the rider had dropped off an order at a condo unit.

While CCTV footage did not show the man picking up the shoes, he was seen holding them in his hand as he walked away.

While the man was delivering an order from Foodpanda, he was not wearing the company's uniform.

"Foodpanda does not condone any form of misconduct, and any rider who is found to have conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner will be dealt with accordingly, including potential blacklist," the food delivery company said in response to the incident.

