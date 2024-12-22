Caught on camera: Foodpanda rider allegedly steals customer's food

A Foodpanda deliveryman was caught stealing a customer's food with the help of an accomplice - believed to be his friend.

The incident, which happened on Dec 17, was caught by the customer's CCTV camera, and the footage was posted on Beh Chia Lor's Facebook page.

The location where the incident took place was undisclosed.

In the video, the young male rider was seen hanging the plastic bag on the customer's gate and taking a picture of the item as proof.

A second male individual standing beside him subsequently grabbed the bag and the pair quickly fled the scene, after seemingly being startled by a noise coming from inside the house.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Foodpanda said they have suspended the delivery rider's account following investigations into the incident.

"Foodpanda does not condone any unlawful behaviour, and appropriate action will be taken against offending delivery partners," added the spokesperson.

claudiatan@asiaone.com