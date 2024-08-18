Caught on camera: Man throws shoe cabinet and fans from second-floor of Ang Mo Kio HDB block after alleged quarrel

In a fit of anger after allegedly getting into a quarrel with his grandmother, a man threw furniture and electrical appliances from outside his second-storey home at Block 110 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Friday (Aug 16) afternoon.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News in a report published on Saturday that her husband first heard shouting and a loud bang and when he went to look for the source of the noise, he saw a man at the second-storey of the opposite block, hurling items off the corridor parapet.

Footage provided by the resident showed the man carrying a white shoe cabinet with some difficulty before flinging it over the wall. The cabinet shattered to pieces as it hit the floor. There were also two broken fans seen at the foot of the block.

When reporters arrived at the location, they saw two fans, a vacuum cleaner, potted plants and water bottles scattered on the ground floor, among other items. The man had reportedly left his home and the police arrived shortly after to cordon off the area.

The man's grandmother, who is in her 70s, told the Chinese evening daily that she'd arrived from China two months ago to visit her daughter and her family. She added that she took care of the man when he was young and he used to be very well-behaved.

The man's father, who works as a taxi driver, revealed that his son was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old and had been staying at home since he graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

"This is his first time behaving like this. He had some issues managing his emotions and would hit the door when he was angry. We didn't expect he would throw things this time and we were also feeling helpless," he said, adding that the man is his only son and that he had sought treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) a few months ago.

He also shared that his son would go to the airport whenever he needed to calm down and he believed that was where he went after the incident.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to a case of rash act in the area on Aug 16 at 5.35pm. A 25-year-old man is currently assisting in investigations.

