Caught on camera: Man vapes openly in MRT cabin

A man was filmed openly vaping in an MRT train travelling along the North-South Line.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Aug 9, the man can be seen holding a neon green vapouriser in his right hand, exhaling plumes of smoke as he leans against the train doors.

The video caption also stated that the man had "popped some pills".

He can be seen looking around the train cabin in a daze, blinking slowly before putting his vape away.

As the train pulls into the station, the doors open, almost causing the man to tumble, but he manages to steady himself.

'Stoned and high'

Netizens expressed shock at the man's behaviour, with one describing the man's actions as "daring".

Others hoped that the authorities would take action against him.

"Look at him, stoned and high… Hope the authorities will catch up with him as soon as possible," a TikTok user said.

Another commented that more train wardens should be deployed to maintain order on trains.

"Yes, the bell is for emergency, but should be allowed for this kind of cases," said a netizen. "To send a signal that we do not condone such acts!"

AsiaOne has contacted SMRT for more information.

[[nid:619018]]

Vaping not allowed in Singapore

From Feb 1, 2018, the purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Anyone found guilty of doing so will face a fine of up to $2,000, said the Heath Sciences Authority.

The importation, sale and distribution of these products are also illegal. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Those with subsequent offences will face a fine of up to $20,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

ALSO READ: 'I thought I was having a heart attack': Former vaper hit with rare lung disease, $40k medical bill

khooyihang@asiaone.com