Caught on camera: Singaporean gets fined $1,000 for not wearing seat belt in Australia

One month after returning from a family vacation to Australia, a Singaporean woman was issued a traffic fine for failing to buckle up.

The woman surnamed Lu, 42, told Shin Min Daily News that she and her friend's family had flown to Australia during the June school holidays.

They started their journey in Brisbane and rented a car driving around Queensland where they stayed for over a week before flying back to Singapore in end-June.

"Unexpectedly, I suddenly received a letter from the Queensland state government at the end of July, which said I did not wear my seat belt correctly and will be fined A$1,161 (S$1,005)," she lamented.

Lu then researched the matter and realised that the state government had tightened enforcement actions for road offences since 2022.

The woman, who works for a non-profit organisation, told the Chinese evening daily that she had been sitting in the front passenger seat and did not wear a seat belt.

The woman added that she did not spot any traffic police officers nor cameras and did not expect to be fined.

Through sharing her story, she hopes to raise awareness and prevent others from making the same mistake.

According to the Queensland government website, cameras are installed throughout the state and takes multiple images of every vehicle passing by to detect drivers or passengers without their seat belts on.

The penalty for not wearing a seat belt properly or at all is a A$1,161 fine and four demerit points.

ALSO READ: 'If TP fine me, I can't feed my family for 2 days': Ryde driver's handwritten note earns sympathy from netizens

lim.kewei@asiaone.com