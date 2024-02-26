Caught on camera: Woman kicking and shoving crying child outside HDB flat

This woman has spared the rod - but it doesn't look like she intends to spoil the child.

A woman was seen shoving and kicking a child outside an HDB flat in a video posted to Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Sunday (Feb 25).

In the CCTV clip dated Jan 31, the woman can be seen standing before a crying boy who was sitting on the ground.

The boy, dressed in what appears to be a school uniform, then topples forward after being kneed by the woman in his back.

She subsequently kicks at the boy's legs, causing him to wail even louder.

The woman then repeatedly shouts at the boy, although what she said is unclear.

It is also uncertain what the woman's relation to the child is.

In the video's comments section, some netizens criticised the woman's actions, saying that she was excessive in her use of force.

"There is no need to hit the kid on his head and kick him… that's like abuse right there," one Facebook user wrote.

Another commented: "Kicking will only make the kid detest what he already dislikes doing."

Others, however, sympathised with the woman, saying that "parenting is hard these days".

One netizen posited that the child might've refused to go to school, causing the woman to snap.

"Sometimes the kid is too naughty, the one taking care of the kid cannot take it," said another Facebook user.

According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development, when a child experiences violence, he or she may suffer physical and/or psychological effects.

Besides injury and death, abuse may cause negative emotions such as low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, guilt and fear as well as aggression, self-harm, eating disorders, drug or alcohol abuse and runaway attempts.

Abused children may also experience cognitive impairment and difficulties forming social relationships in life.

AsiaOne has contacted MSF and Singapore Incidents for more information.

ALSO READ: 'My heart ached': Videos of alleged abuse in Kinderland pre-school bring back painful memories for parent

khooyihang@asiaone.com