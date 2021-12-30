Caught on CCTV: Man steals $800 worth of alcohol from Serangoon supermarket

He thought no one saw him, but his actions were caught on CCTV.

A man was filmed swiping $800 worth of alcohol at ACE Signature supermarket in Serangoon on Monday (Dec 27) night.

The CCTV clip was posted on social media on Wednesday and has since garnered over 35,000 views and 48 comments.

In the 26-second clip, the man – in a blue top and brown shorts – was seen walking around the supermarket carrying a shopping basket and a backpack.

He got down to his knees behind some stacked boxes and sneaked some items from his shopping basket into his backpack.

The store manager said that the man had stolen three bottles of alcohol — two bottles of cognac and a bottle of whisky — worth about $800 in total.

“We checked CCTV footage and immediately alerted our boss to the theft. The man spent less than $10 on soda and snacks in the store,” he told Shin Min Daily News.

In September, a man and woman – with a child nearby – were caught on CCTV while shoplifting a mini-mart in Yishun.

The mini-mart responded by putting up a poster of the perpretrators with a reminder to not bring a child along when stealing groceries.

