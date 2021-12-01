Caught on video: Woman hits golden retriever with broom in Sembawang

Dogs are man's best friends — or are they?

In a 10-minute long video shared by Facebook user Zoe Hannah on Tuesday (Nov 30), a woman was seen hitting a golden retriever with a broom on several occasions.

She also appeared to scold the dog and jabbed at the animal that was backed into a corner of the balcony of a Sembawang condominium.

Hannah wrote that she reported the incident to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Many netizens who watched the video slammed the woman's cruelty towards the dog.

PHOTO: Facebook/Zoe Hannah

In an Instagram post on the same day, SPCA said that it was aware of a video involving a case of dog abuse circulating on social media.

"The abusive behaviour towards the dog is unacceptable and should not be tolerated," the animal welfare organisation said.

SPCA urged "pet guardians to use humane, force-free, rewards-focused training methods instead of resorting to physical punishments and acts of violence."

The case has been referred to the authorities, it added.

Those found guilty of committing animal cruelty-related offences can be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

Repeat offenders would face a fine of up to $30,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

