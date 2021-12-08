'Cause you're a Singapore boy': US rappers' song sparks creative spin-offs on TikTok

There are many ways to show off one's national identity, but some TikTokers have found a better option — by using a soundbite from an American rapper.

The viral TikTok soundbite goes, "Cause you're a Singapore boy, or you an island boy". American rapper Flyysoulja sang to this tune when he was replying to a comment from a TikTok video.

Its tune and lyrics are actually a spin-off from a song, Island Boy, that he recently released with his twin brother, Kodiyakredd.

The response TikTok video was posted on Nov 20, and has gained over 6.3 million views.

The audio clip from that video has been making its rounds on the platform. It has been gaining popularity among local TikTokers over the past week, who have put their own creative spins on the audio.

One TikToker, Ffaizhaziqq, used the audio to illustrate a dilemma he recently faced onboard a private hire car.

Speaking of Singapore boys, there's no better way to show off that you're a Singapore boy and an island boy than to have undergo training on that one famous island.

Another trait of a Singapore boy, as highlighted by this female TikToker, is a lack of style? Her words, not ours.

This TikToker most certainly didn't forget the OG Singapore boy — the founder of modern Singapore — with a quirky re-enactment of Stamford Raffles arriving on the island back in the day.

Since the audio clip is so popular, it begs the question: who is the Singapore boy that posted the original comment which led to the TikTok earworm?

It turns out, the comment was posted by a TikToker named Nic Kaufmann. The 21-year-old influencer is of German and Indian descent but was born and raised in Singapore.

He is currently based in Germany.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

claudiatan@asiaone.com