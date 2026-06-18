3 injured in separate accidents involving Malaysia motorcycles along Causeway

Three people were injured in two separate accidents involving motorcycles along the Causeway on Thursday (June 18) afternoon.

The first accident, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at about 12.45pm along the Causeway towards Malaysia.

A second accident, also involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at about 2.40pm in the direction towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

AsiaOne understands that both accidents involved a Malaysia-registered motorcycle and a Singapore-registered car, and resulted in one of three lanes being temporarily closed to traffic.

According to social media posts made by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), all lanes became operational again after about an hour and 20 minutes.

Checks by AsiaOne on traffic cameras in the area at 3.10pm showed a queue along the Causeway leading to Singapore.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that a 36-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital and is assisting with police investigations.

Both the 30-year-old female motorcyclist and her 27-year-old female pillion rider involved in the second accident were also taken conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing for both cases.

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editor@asiaone.com