Man, 54, assisting with police investigations after 4-vehicle accident on Causeway

A 54-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations following a four-vehicle pileup on the Causeway on Tuesday (March 24) night.

The accident happened at about 11.15pm at the Causeway leading to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ).

In a Facebook post at 11.25pm, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the accident affected two out of three lanes, adding that motorists "should expect delays".

Checks by AsiaOne on the Land Transport Authority's traffic camera page on OneMotoring.com show a bus stopped on the rightmost lane with two cars seen in close proximity to each other off the left rear of the bus.

Another car was seen stopped about three-car length away, with two persons standing beside the car.

Traffic cameras also showed some congestion with tailback up to Woodlands crossing.

In response to AsiaOne's queries the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident involved a bus and three cars.

AsiaOne understands that one of the three cars involved in the accident was a foreign-registered vehicle, while the others were Singapore-registered vehicles.

The agencies also told AsiaOne that a 29-year-old male car driver and his three passengers, aged between 24 and 38, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to ICA, the accident area was cleared at around 1.50am.

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editor@asiaone.com