Police appeal for information on missing 31-year-old last seen near Joo Chiat

Cavan Yeo Ying Yong was last seen at about 6.40pm on Saturday (Jan 31) along Koon Seng Road near Joo Chiat. He was wearing a green top and dark blue shorts
Cavan Yeo Ying Yong, 31, was last seen wearing a green top and dark blue shorts along Koon Seng Road near Joo Chiat on Saturday (Jan 31) evening.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 01, 2026 4:39 AM
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 31-year-old man, Cavan Yeo Ying Yong.

In a news release on Sunday (Feb 1), the police said Yeo was last seen on Saturday, at around 6.40pm along Koon Seng Road. He was wearing a green top and dark blue shorts at that time.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the area comprises landed residential units with peranakan shophouses nearby.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police. 

