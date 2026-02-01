Police appeal for information on missing 31-year-old last seen near Joo Chiat

Add us on Google as

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 31-year-old man, Cavan Yeo Ying Yong.

In a news release on Sunday (Feb 1), the police said Yeo was last seen on Saturday, at around 6.40pm along Koon Seng Road. He was wearing a green top and dark blue shorts at that time.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the area comprises landed residential units with peranakan shophouses nearby.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

