CDA monitoring rise in Covid-19 cases, says periodic waves expected throughout the year

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is monitoring the rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, but said that periodic waves can be expected throughout the year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 21), the agency said that 12,700 cases were recorded in the past week between May 10 and May 16, up from 8,000 cases the previous week.

Over the same period, the average number of daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73, with one case in Intensive Care Unit daily on average.

"The public acute hospitals are able to manage the increase in cases," said the agency.

Periodic waves expected

Covid-19 is an endemic respiratory disease and periodic waves can be expected throughout the year.

"There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants," it added.

The rise in cases can be attributed to multiple factors including waning population immunity.

At the same time, current vaccines available remain effective against the Covid-19 variants that are circulating locally.

According to the CDA, the NB.1.8.1 variant is the main Covid-19 variant circulating in Singapore and accounts for more than half of locally sequenced cases.

Up-to-date vaccinations encouraged

Individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19 are encouraged to have up-to-date vaccinations and receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose.

Vulnerable groups include those aged 60 and above, those residing in aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above.

Healthcare workers and those living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to get the jab.

Other individuals aged six months and above who wish to receive the vaccine can continue to do so, CDA said, adding that vaccines are available at participating general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com