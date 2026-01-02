Singaporean households eligible to claim $300 CDC vouchers from Jan 2

Singaporean households will be able to claim and use $300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Friday (Jan 2).

Half of the vouchers ($150) can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other $150 will be eligible for use at participating supermarkets.

To redeem the vouchers on behalf of their household, one member can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with their Singpass.

After claiming the vouchers, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg to his or her mobile phone number.

The link can be shared with other household members for them to utilise the vouchers, which will be valid till Dec 31, 2026.

These vouchers are part of the enhancements to the Assurance Package announced by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025.

Their launch was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at Punggol 21 Community Club on Friday morning, where he said that more than 24,000 heartland merchants and hawkers are on board the CDC Vouchers Scheme.

This is up from about 23,000 merchants that participated in 2025.

The full list of participating businesses can be found at go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers.

