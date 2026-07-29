Love is in the aisles: Jeffrey Siow uses CDC vouchers on NTUC FairPrice date nights

Time appears to be a precious commodity for ministers.

While some say they do not have time to watch movies, others have to squeeze in grocery runs late at night.

Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow was with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Wednesday (July 29) to announce a new $900 million support package amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, when he shared that he spends his CDC vouchers on late-night grocery shopping with his wife.

"I don't know what you use, I use the CDC vouchers for spending on groceries, I go to a 24-hour NTUC with my wife," Siow said.

Low then interjected, "because by the time you have time to shop, it's..."

"It's my date night," Siow replied.

The exchange drew laughs from the room. Siow added that the CDC vouchers had benefitted him personally, as he could use them during those late-night grocery trips with his wife.

Extra $300 CDC vouchers, enhanced U-Save rebates

Siow and Low were at a press conference to announce a new support package for Singaporeans, in which the Government will be providing about $900 million in additional support measures to cushion the impact of rising cost pressures amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Both households and businesses will benefit from the second tranche of assistance measures, announced Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Wednesday (July 29).

Singaporeans will receive an additional $300 in CDC vouchers in January 2027 to help with daily expenses and cushion the impact of inflation, Siow said.

Coupled with the $500 disbursed in June, households will receive a cumulative $800 for the 2026 financial year.

Eligible HDB households will also receive additional U-Save rebates in October 2026 and January 2027, on top of the rebates announced at Budget 2026.

In total, eligible HDB households will receive between $110 and $190 in U-Save rebates per quarter, depending on their flat type. The enhanced rebates are expected to fully offset higher utilities bills in FY2026 for Singaporean households living in four-room or smaller HDB flats.

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