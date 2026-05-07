Expanding CDC vouchers to e-commerce may undermine intent to help heartland businesses: Edwin Tong

The Government is not intending to expand the use of CDC vouchers to e-commerce or online transactions so as not to deviate from the intention of supporting hawkers and heartland merchants whilst helping Singaporeans cope with daily expenses, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Thursday (May 7).

He was responding to a parliamentary question by MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (Sengkang GRC), who noted that the vouchers currently cannot be used for e-commerce or online transactions.

The first-term Workers' Party MP then asked if the Government will consider expanding the scheme to allow residents to use their vouchers for delivery orders from participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

Abdul Muhaimin said this could benefit elderly, homebound, and less mobile residents who may face difficulties visiting physical outlets.

In his written reply as Deputy Chairman of the People's Association, the minister reiterated that the CDC Vouchers Scheme, introduced in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, is intended to help Singaporean households cope with daily expenses.

It is also intended to support hawkers and heartland merchants and to boost the vibrancy of heartland neighbourhoods and businesses, Tong said.

"Expanding the CDC vouchers to e-commerce or online transactions would deviate from this dual-pronged intention and dilute its benefits," he added.

Acknowledging that some residents, including seniors and those with mobility challenges, may need extra help visiting physical outlets, Tong said residents who require assistance may ask family members or caregivers to help them use their vouchers.

According to the frequently asked questions section on the CDC vouchers websites, those who have mobility challenges can already authorise a non-household member to claim their household vouchers.

Similarly, they can ask a trusted person, such as neighbours, family members, to assist them with using CDC vouchers for their purchases.

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editor@asiaone.com