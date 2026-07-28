Looking for a home? New CEA platform will verify property listings to curb fakes and duplicates

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) will launch a full-scale platform to verify the authenticity of online listings next year, said Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling at the Singapore Estate Agents Conference 2026 on Tuesday (July 28). This is a move aimed at tackling fake, duplicate and unauthorised listings.

Announcing the measure, Sun said the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and CEA to raise professional standards, enhance transparency in the property industry and give consumers greater clarity and choice.

Verification, ratings and direct listings

The new platform will conduct backend verification checks and assign a unique code to property listings before they are published.

The platform builds on the work of the Alliance for Action on Accurate Property Listings, following a common concern by both property agents and consumers on the prevalence of inaccurate, fake, duplicate and unauthorised property listings, said a CEA spokesperson.

CEA is also looking into other longer-term measures such as publishing consumers' ratings of property agents on the CEA Public Register.

Currently, consumers can leave reviews of their agents on individual platforms such as PropertyGuru or OrangeTee & Tie Pte Ltd's property agent reviews website.

The CEA Public Register already provides consumers with property agencies' and agents' licence and registration details, as well as records of residential property transactions completed by agents in the past 36 months.

CEA is studying whether publishing ratings of property agents on the public register will help consumers make better-informed decisions when engaging an agent.

CEA is also exploring whether home sellers should be able to list their own properties directly on property portals.

"This would give consumers who wish to transact without engaging a property agent more visibility and options," said Sun.

"CEA will continue to consult the industry for their views on these measures and progressively implement some of these measures over the next few years where feasible," said a CEA spokesperson.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com