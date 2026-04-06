Parts of ceiling at Lucky Plaza collapse, affected area cordoned off

Parts of the ceiling at the basement level of Lucky Plaza collapsed on Monday (April 6) morning.

Footage of the aftermath shared on Facebook at 10am showed the affected area of the Orchard Road shopping mall cordoned off.

At the affected areas, wires hanging from the ceiling and debris are seen scattered across the floor, with puddles of water also extending past the cordons.

Shops in the vicinity were also shuttered.

According to other local media, security guards were stationed around the affected areas to maintain safety and prevent members of the public from taking pictures.

The incident occurred at around 7.45am, CNA quoted a security guard as saying.

Small pieces of debris had begun falling at the time, which prompted him to cordon off the area.

Larger parts of the ceiling began to fall about an hour later, the security guard added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lucky Plaza management for additional information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com