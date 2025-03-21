Cement silo falls off trailer after it skids, causing traffic jam along Balestier Road

A large cement silo blocked two traffic lanes along Balestier Road on Friday (March 21) after slipping off the trailer transporting it, causing a over two-hour traffic jam.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Balestier Road and Kim Keat Road at about 9am.

The trailer is believed to have self-skidded. No injuries were reported.

A 31-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with police investigations.

Photos of the incident circulating online show the cement silo in a perpendicular position to the trailer. The cement silo also hit a traffic light.

A cement silo is a large, cylindrical storage container, typically made of steel or reinforced concrete. It is used to store and dispense cement at construction sites.

The obstruction meant that vehicles could only use the right-most lane.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene close to noon, traffic had built up, with tailback up to Moulmein Road.

Marshalls were directing vehicle flow at the junction.

Just after 12pm, a mobile crane arrived to lift the structure back onto the trailer, and it was lifted back onto the flatbed and secured at about 1pm.

Concrete block topples in Tuas

In a separate incident on March 19, a concrete block with window grilles toppled along Tuas South Avenue 9.

A picture of the incident posted on Facebook page SGRV Front Man has since gone viral, garnering 1,200 reactions.

Amused netizens poked fun at the sight, with one jesting: "Literally, landed property."

"Whose house is this? Please come and pick up," commented another.

The police said no injuries were reported in this accident, and a 31-year-old male trailer driver is assisting in investigations.

