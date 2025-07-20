Cement truck overturns in Chinatown, driver taken to hospital

A cement truck flipped sideways outside People's Park Centre in Chinatown on Saturday (July 19), sending its driver to the hospital.

Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 5pm.

The heavy vehicle is believed to have self-skidded, said the police.

The 52-year-old male cement truck driver was conscious when taken to hospital.

Clips and images of the accident posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu shows the overturned truck obstructing two lanes of the road.

Concrete had spilled from the mixer, pooling over the road and pavement outside People's Park Centre.

A Xiaohongshu user claimed that the cement truck had toppled when it was making a turn. Several also commented that the accident had caused a traffic jam.

The truck driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

