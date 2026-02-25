All government-managed cemetery and columbaria will stay open 24 hours a day for Qing Ming

Families looking to pay their respects to their departed loved ones during the Qing Ming Festival period will be able to do so throughout the day and night.

Between March 21 and April 19, all government-managed cemetery and columbaria will stay open 24 hours a day, said the National Environmental Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Feb 25).

These are: Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium.

In a Facebook post, NEA said that large crowds are expected on 11 peak days, which are March 21, 22, 28 and 29 as well as April 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

"To help ensure a peaceful experience for everyone, we encourage visiting outside the peak days where possible," said NEA.

The Garden of Peace and Garden of Serenity - areas where families can apply to scatter ashes - will be closed to other visitors during the 11 peak days.

NEA also advised visitors to use designated burning drums and areas for burning joss paper to ensure cleanliness and safety.

[[nid:729901]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com