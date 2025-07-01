Centre-mounted phone holder, enhanced pedal feel: HelloRide adds more bikes with upgraded features to Singapore fleet

Chinese bike-sharing company HelloRide will expand its fleet of bicycles from 15,000 to 20,000 starting Tuesday (July 1) after it received approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to HelloRide's website, the increased fleet size will allow it to serve more users during peak hours, reduce wait times, and improve bicycle availability in high-demand zones.

It will also begin rolling out its new OA70 bike model in the coming weeks.

The upgraded bike features a centre-mounted phone holder, improved ergonomics with easily adjustable ride height and an enhanced pedal feel, and they will be progressively deployed across key town centres and transport nodes.

"This milestone reflects our continued commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable, and accessible micromobility solutions across Singapore," said HelloRide.

Founded in 2022, HelloRide operates bike-sharing services in Hong Kong and Australia.

In Singapore, its bikes are deployed in areas such as East Coast Park, Marina Bay Sands, National Stadium, parks along the Kallang River, and districts including Little India, Bugis, and Boon Keng, reported The Straits Times.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, an LTA spokesperson confirmed that approval has been granted and that it will be for one year from July 1 to June 30, 2026.

The authority added that as at July 1, the total awarded fleet size for bicycle sharing in Singapore is 55,000 bikes, of which 35,000 belong to Anywheel.

Anywheel, founded locally in 2017, currently serves two million users here with the company experiencing consistent growth, with a five-digit increase in new users month-on-month, reported The Straits Times.

Currently, HelloRide and Anywheel are the only two bike-sharing operators in Singapore, following SG Bike's exit in April 2024.

With the increasing number of shared bicycles, the authority has emphasised the importance of responsible fleet management.

It highlighted several factors it considers when approving fleet expansions, such as the operator’s plans to manage indiscriminate parking, initiatives taken to educate users on proper parking behaviour, and the operator’s track record in addressing such issues.

Other considerations include the overall bicycle population, demand for bike-sharing services and the availability of adequate parking infrastructure.

[[nid:693106]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com