CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal

SINGAPORE - The Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Aug 7) rejected arguments by a former chief executive, who is serving jail time for sexual offences against his son's nine-year-old schoolmate, that the boy had lied about being abused.

The 49-year-old, a foreign national, was appealing against his conviction and sentence of 14 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting the victim during a Halloween sleepover in 2015.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

Among other things, his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam argued that the boy could have made up the allegations of sexual assault to placate his father for having to fetch him from the man's house at close to midnight.

However, the three-judge appeal court concluded that the boy had "absolutely no motive" to falsely accuse his friend's father of such acts.

"All the evidence pointed to the fact that this nine-year-old boy could not have been dreaming or fantasising or telling a blatant lie to seek attention," said Judge of Appeal Tay Yong Kwang.

On Oct 31, 2015, the man and his wife threw a Halloween party at their house.