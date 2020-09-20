Certis Cisco officer dies after being found with gunshot wound to his head in East Coast Park

A 42-year-old Certis Cisco officer was found with a gunshot wound to the head in East Coast Park on Saturday (Sept 19) morning.

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near carpark C2 in East Coast Park. The gun issued to the officer was found beside him, the police said.

Paramedics declared him dead at 7.48am.

On Saturday at about 1.30am, Certis Cisco had informed the police that the officer did not return his service revolver after his shift had ended.

This led the police to start a search for the officer.

The police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play.

When asked how long he was employed with the firm, Certis Cisco declined to provide details about the man.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee, who is the Commander of Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force, said Certis Cisco is assisting the police with investigations.

He said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next-of-kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time."

HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

