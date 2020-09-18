Certis investigating incident of auxiliary police officers pouring alcohol down drain in migrant worker dormitory

Certis is conducting investigations after a video clip showed its officers disposing of confiscated alcohol at a migrant worker dormitory.

"We are aware that our auxiliary police officers deployed at Tuas View Dormitory were assisting to carry out the disposal of confiscated alcohol," Certis told AsiaOne.

A video clip circulating on social media yesterday (Sept 17) had a caption saying that a worker was caught after attempting to smuggle alcohol into the dormitory.

Several auxiliary police officers were seen pouring liquor and beer into a drain, with dozens more of the confiscated alcohol placed on the area beside them.

Another man then placed the empty bottles and cans into a trash bag.

The clip garnered close to 340,000 views, as well as over 1,000 comments, with many raising questions whether it was appropriate to dispose of the alcohol in this manner, and why migrant workers were not allowed to consume alcohol after work.

