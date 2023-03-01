Chai Chee resident locks herself in flat for 5 hours after smashing items at void deck

Around 30 curious onlookers had gathered to find out why police officers were called to an HDB block in Chai Chee on Monday (Feb 27).

The cause of this early morning drama? A resident there had locked herself at home after smashing items at the void deck.

The five-hour stand-off with the authorities at Block 38 Chai Chee Avenue began at around 10am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, a resident Lai Jinquan shared that her neighbour, surnamed Lin, was first seen pulling an elderly woman's mask at the void deck for no apparent reason.

"She then picked up several rubbish around her and started throwing them," 66-year-old retiree Lai said.

An agitated Lin was later seen retreating to her flat – peering through the window of her unit on the eighth floor, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Police: Crisis negotiators, SCDF deployed

Responding to AsiaOne queries on Wednesday (March 3), the Singapore Police Force said that they received a call for assistance at about 10.15am.

It was established that a 50-year-old woman had locked herself in a residential unit at Block 38 Chai Chee Avenue after allegedly throwing and smashing items at the void deck, according to the police.

They said: "As it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself and to others, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and SCDF also responded to the incident."

A TikTok video shared on the same day showed several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rappelling down the exterior walls of the HDB block while casting safety nets.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nabzzzzzz._/video/7204729526155218184

The woman was conveyed to hospital for minor injuries after police officers managed to gain entry into the unit at about 2.58pm, the police said.

She was arrested for rash act, public nuisance under the Mental Health Act. Police investigations are ongoing.

Not her first time

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, several residents living along Chai Chee Avenue shared that it's not the first time Lin has caused disturbance there.

The woman was seen walking outside the block in her underwear last Sunday, a resident said.

The 63-year-old retiree added that he had seen Lin blasting music from her mobile phone and dancing.

Another stand-off with police in Woodlands last October

In another stand-off with the authorities last October, a man had locked himself in his Woodlands flat with his wife and one-year-old son.

He was arrested after opening the door three hours later, The Straits Times reported.

His wife, 38, and his child were found to have minor injuries, according to SCDF. It did not mention the nature or cause of their injuries.

"I've only ever shouted and argued with my wife, but that is normal in any family. I'm so confused about what the problem is here," a neighbour said.

