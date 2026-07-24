Throwing rubbish, asked to meet someone junior: Chan Chun Sing shares personal experiences with new PSC scholars

Doing the seemingly smallest task with pride — even if it's disposing rubbish, focusing on engagements as a means to network — even if the person is seemingly junior.

These were two of three personal stories shared by Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing with 74 recipients at the Public Service Commission's (PSC) scholarship awards ceremony held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Friday (July 24).

In his usual candid candour, Chan, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service and Minister for Defence, shared these personal anecdotes to encourage the recipients to go beyond finding meaning in the work they will undertake, but also, to "give meaning" to the work they will do.

How throwing rubbish became insights

Recalling his attachment with a unit while on vacation during his studies, Chan, who received the President's Scholarship and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Overseas Scholarship in 1988, said he did not feel "particularly useful" since he hadn't been trained in the work undertaken by the unit.

Despite feeling "rather useless", Chan said he decided to volunteer for a "not particularly interesting task", to try and make himself useful.

"And that was to throw rubbish on a Saturday afternoon," the coordinating minister said, adding that this required him to take an army truck from the now defunct Tanjong Gul Camp in Tuas to Lorong Halus on the eastern side of Singapore.

He explained that it was a job that "nobody wanted to do" because they were tired by Saturday, but he chose to do so as it was the least he could do to make a contribution.

Chan said he ended up learning many things from this task.

Turning to a chapter later when he was a commanding officer, he recalled how there were allegations that some personnel may have been misappropriating Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) property.

"I knew exactly where the problem was — because if you know how to throw rubbish, throwing rubbish can allow you to make quite a lot of money," Chan said.

But he was quick to explain that the lesson was not about making money from throwing rubbish, rather, it is about being prepared to do even the smallest of tasks, and to try giving meaning to every task undertaken.

"In your journey in the Public Service, there will be moments where you are happy, and there will be moments where you are down.

"Regardless of whether times are good or times are tough, always remember to give meaning to what you do."

How an unplanned engagement became network

Chan's other lesson on networking came from his time as a Colonel in the SAF.

He recalled that a senior officer from another armed forces had rejected his meeting request, instead, directing Chan to meet with his junior staff, who was a lieutenant — four ranks below him.

"I didn't feel insulted. I took it upon myself and my team that this was another chance to engage someone whom, at that point in time, very few people were bothered with," he shared.

The two stayed in contact, and several years later the then-junior officer contacted him again.

By then, he had became a minister in his country.

Chan said the takeaway from that encounter is to look at everyone as they are.

"Value them, engage them, build relationships with them, as these will be the relationships that will put us in good stead as Singapore tries to navigate the challenges of the next few decades."

Summing up his speech, Chan told the recipients that should Singapore celebrate SG100 in 39 years' time, they could be in his position, which also means that Singapore would have continued to defy the odds to survive as an independent country without natural resources.

"I hope that your generation will have the gumption, just as the generations before you, to take Singapore forward to SG100 and beyond...

"All I hope for is that your generation will similarly respond to the call of duty and service to help Singapore and Singaporeans to defy the odds of history to reach SG 100 and beyond."

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editor@asiaone.com