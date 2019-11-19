Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw 4 lessons from ongoing developments

SINGAPORE - The situation in Hong Kong has reached a breaking point, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Nov 18) as he warned that there would be grave doubts about the Chinese territory's future and the sustainability of its political system if calm is not restored through dialogue.

"We watch with concern, the deterioration of the situation in Hong Kong. This is especially so for those of us with relatives in Hong Kong," he told reporters following one of the most violent weeks of clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police that has left much of the city paralysed.

"Hong Kong's continued success as an economic and financial hub is important for the region and the world, including Singapore," Mr Chan said.

The months-long protests have entered a new phase with university campuses turning into the latest battlegrounds. On Monday (Nov 18), hundreds of protesters remained locked in a stand-off at Hong Kong Polytechnic University with the police. As protesters threw petrol bombs and catapulted bricks, riot police fired back with tear gas and water cannon.

Mr Chan, speaking to reporters at his office at The Treasury, said many Singaporeans have asked if the same could happen here. He added: "My intent today is not to pass judgment on others. But to draw lessons for ourselves. Now what has happened to Hong Kong can easily happen to Singapore if we are complacent or not careful."

Elaborating, he said developments in Hong Kong have highlighted the importance of a well-functioning political system and healthy political culture, as well as of long-term policies and social cohesion, and the need for small states to stay relevant.

FUNCTIONING POLITICAL SYSTEM

On political culture, Mr Chan said that while political systems need to represent the diverse interests of people, what is more important is to find ways for these different interests to co-exist.

He cautioned that contestation and debate in the absence of concrete and constructive actions will not deliver solutions.