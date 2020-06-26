Chan Hui Yuh, almost PAP's Aljunied candidate in 2015, set to contest GE2020

The People’s Action Party (PAP) unveiled another slate of election candidates in a second virtual press conference on Friday (June 26) morning, taking the number to 27.

Chan Chun Sing, the party's second assistant secretary-general, introduced the following candidates:

1. Mariam Jaafar, 43, a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group.

2. Shawn Huang, 38, the director of Enterprise Development Group at Temasek Holdings.

3. Carrie Tan, 38, the executive director of Daughters of Tomorrow, a charity for women.

4. Chan Hui Yuh, 44, a marketing director at Jingslink Marketing and PAP's Serangoon chairwoman in the Opposition-held Aljunied GRC. Chan was set to be fielded in GE2015 but withdrew due to family commitments.

PAP did not reveal where these candidates will be contesting.

Nomination Day for this general election is on June 30.

