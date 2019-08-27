Changes to 30-year-old religious harmony law to be introduced in Parliament next week: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Changes to a law that safeguards religious harmony in Singapore will be introduced in Parliament next week, in a move to pave the way for the Government to deal with new threats in a comprehensive and timely manner.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in announcing the legislative move on Monday (Aug 26), noted the Government has never had to invoke its powers under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act in the last 30 years.

But in this span of time, the situation has changed significantly, he said.

"The proliferation of social media has made it much easier for people to cause offence through spreading vitriol and falsehoods, and for others to take offence," PM Lee said at a gala dinner marking the 70th anniversary of the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore (IRO).

The Act, passed in 1990 but took effect two years later, allows the Government to issue restraining orders against preachers who engage in conduct or speech that undermines religious harmony, and fine and jail those who breach such orders.

Plans to update it were announced last month by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

On Monday, PM Lee noted that Singapore has made great strides in building mutual trust and confidence, and is more cohesive, with people able to discuss sensitive matters more openly and candidly when addressing problems as well as appreciate each other's points of view.

"But we do not allow unfettered and rambunctious discussion on religion, or even worse provocative or blasphemous cartoons, performances and videos, nor are we likely to do so for a very long time to come," he said.

"We have no illusions about the depth of the religious fault lines in our society, and the harm that will befall us if we neglect to manage them," he added, noting that Singapore had suffered religious strife in the past.