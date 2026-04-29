Changi Airport baggage handler caught on video tossing luggage onto belt, Sats apologises

Ground-handling company Sats has apologised after one of its employees was seen throwing luggage onto a baggage belt at Changi Airport.

"The behaviour seen in the video does not reflect our service standards or the care with which we expect baggage to be handled," said Sats in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 28).

"We are sorry that this occurred."

An Instagram video shared by user Eric Yoong showed a Sats service crew member tossing baggage onto a conveyor belt at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on April 23 at around 5.15pm.

"I don’t think that’s the correct way for a baggage officer to handle those unclaimed luggage by throwing it back to the luggage belt instead of placing it back nicely or leave it at a side," he wrote in the captions.

Sats said that the baggage involved was originally checked in for a morning flight that day, but it was subsequently cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

After the passengers were rebooked on flights departing later that day or the following day, their baggage were temporarily removed from the arrival belt for holding.

"This transfer had to be carried out within a short window so that passengers could make their rebooked flights. The video captured part of this process," said Sats.

Sats said that it had counselled the employee involved, and reinforced the importance of proper baggage handling at all times, even under operational pressure.

"We have also reminded our teams to seek assistance when additional manpower is required, so that service standards are maintained at all times," it added.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com