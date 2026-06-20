Sleight of hand: 2 men arrested for theft of $235,000 diamond in Chinatown

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested on Friday (June 19) for allegedly stealing a diamond worth more than $235,000 from a jewellery store in Chinatown.

In a news release on Saturday, the police said they received a report at about 3.40pm from a jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo pretended to show interest in purchasing the diamond. While "examining" the diamond, they replaced it with a fake one.

They then left the shop without making any purchases, arousing the shop assistant's suspicion.

He later discovered that the genuine diamond had been replaced with a fake after conducting a check.

Officers from Central Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified the man through extensive follow-up investigations, ground enquiries, and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras.

The two men were arrested within three hours of the report at Changi Airport Terminal 3. The stolen diamond was recovered and has been seized as a case exhibit.

They will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention.

If found guilty, the two men could each face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police advised shop owners dealing in luxury items to be vigilant against similar modus operandi and guard against such theft involving sleight of hand.

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editor@asiaone.com