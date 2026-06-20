singapore

Sleight of hand: 2 men arrested for theft of $235,000 diamond in Chinatown

The two had pretended to show interest in purchasing the diamond while at a Chinatown jewellery store, replacing the diamond with a fake one while "examining" it
Sleight of hand: 2 men arrested for theft of $235,000 diamond in Chinatown
The two men, aged 30 and 42, will be charged in court with the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention on Saturday (June 20).
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 20, 2026 1:45 AMUPDATED10 minutes agoBYSean Ler

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested on Friday (June 19) for allegedly stealing a diamond worth more than $235,000 from a jewellery store in Chinatown.

In a news release on Saturday, the police said they received a report at about 3.40pm from a jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo pretended to show interest in purchasing the diamond. While "examining" the diamond, they replaced it with a fake one.

They then left the shop without making any purchases, arousing the shop assistant's suspicion. 

He later discovered that the genuine diamond had been replaced with a fake after conducting a check.

The genuine diamond that was recovered.

Officers from Central Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified the man through extensive follow-up investigations, ground enquiries, and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras. 

The two men were arrested within three hours of the report at Changi Airport Terminal 3. The stolen diamond was recovered and has been seized as a case exhibit.

They will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention.

If found guilty, the two men could each face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police advised shop owners dealing in luxury items to be vigilant against similar modus operandi and guard against such theft involving sleight of hand.

[[nid:738494]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsTheft/Burglary
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.