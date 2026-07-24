Changi Airport handled fewer passengers in Q2 due to reduced Southeast Asian flights arising from fuel supply, costs

Changi Airport handled 17.2 million passengers in the second quarter of 2026, a 1.5 per cent drop than the same period last year.

But overall passenger traffic for the first half of 2026 grew 0.4 per cent year-on-year, reported Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Friday (July 24).

This was due to reduced services, especially on Southeast Asian routes, which registered a 5 per cent decline in traffic.

Describing it as a "dynamic operating environment", CAG said that airlines grappled with higher operating costs arising from elevated jet fuel prices and fuel supply constraints.

However, traffic to and from Europe and southwest Pacific increased by 8.7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively during the quarter, as some airlines added capacity between Changi Airport and these regions to optimise operations.

Meanwhile, aircraft movements, which include take-offs and landings, totalled 92,400 — a reduction of 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, aircraft movements in the first half of 2026 remained similar to the same period last year, totalling 188,000.

Australia, China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia were the top five markets.

"Vietnam and China maintained a strong growth momentum, recording year-on-year increases of 18.5 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively, while Japan also saw healthy growth of 7 per cent.

"Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali) and Tokyo were Changi’s top five busiest routes in Q2. Stronger passenger demand on the Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo routes underpinned the 5.1 per cent growth for Northeast Asia," CAG reported.

Backed by strong artificial intelligence-related semiconductor and electronic shipments, Changi Airport handled 567,000 tonnes of freight in the second quarter of 2026, a 9.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

It handled 517,000 tonnes of freight in the first quarter of 2026.

The top five air cargo markets for the quarter were Australia, China, Hong Kong, India and the US.

Lim Ching Kiat, CAG's executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development, said the airport is encouraged by the sustained demand for travel, especially to and from Europe and northeast Asia.

He noted that jet fuel prices have eased from their March peaks, and the airport is in "active discussions" with its airline partners to restore some of the services that were suspended earlier.

"We remain focused on building a more diversified and well-connected hub through route development and joint marketing efforts, while improving operational efficiency to help airlines manage costs and operate reliably at Changi,” Lim said.

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editor@asiaone.com