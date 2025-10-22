Changi Airport handled 17.3 million passenger movements in Q3 2025, led by growth from China and Vietnam

Changi Airport posted 17.3 million passenger movements in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to the previous corresponding period.

Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) reported on Wednesday (Oct 22) that aircraft movements, which includes take-offs and landings, totalled 91,600 — comparable to the same period in 2024.

The operator indicated Australia, China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia as the airport's top five markets for the quarter.

"China and Vietnam recorded the strongest growth, at 9.7 per cent and 11.3 per cent respectively. The top five city links for the quarter were Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali) and Shanghai, with the Singapore-Jakarta route posting double-digit growth," added CAG.

Meanwhile, despite global trade uncertainties, the operator reported a 3.7 per cent increase in airfreight throughput compared to the same period last year.

The airfreight throughput for the third quarter stands at 531,000 tonnes.

Growth was registered across all cargo flows, with imports performing stronger, increasing by 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to CAG, the airport's top five cargo markets were Australia, China, Hong Kong, India and the United States.

CAG's executive vice president for air hub and cargo development, Lim Ching Kiat, said that the airport has seen "positive momentum" in travel demand in Q3 2025, especially on Asia routes.

"We are expanding our network with new airlines and destinations that further reinforce Changi's connectivity to the region.

"As we gear up for the year-end travel season, travellers can look forward to greater convenience and more ways to explore both new and familiar destinations," Lim said.

Scoot to fly new routes to four cities in Indonesia

Singapore-based airline Scoot has also recently announced new routes to four Indonesian cities — Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang.

In a statement on Oct 15, Scoot said that flights to these cities will start progressively progressively between December 2025 and February 2026.

