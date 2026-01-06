singapore

ICA foils smuggling attempt at Changi Airport as man wraps duty-unpaid cigarettes in aluminium foil

The 36-year-old Chinese national was arrested and the case referred to Singapore Customs
A 36-year-old male Chinese national was arrested on Dec 29, 2025, for attempting to smuggle 209 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Changi Airport.
PHOTO: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 06, 2026 11:10 AMBYSean Ler

A 36-year-old male Chinese national, who attempted to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore by wrapping the contraband items in aluminium foil, had his attempt foiled by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport.

The incident took place on Dec 27, said ICA in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 6).

The authority's search and examination officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a baggage and proceeded to conduct further checks.

During the checks, 209 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found wrapped in aluminium foil in the baggage.

Based on the pictures in ICA's post, there was an assortment of at least three different brands/flavours.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by ICA officers at Changi Airport on Dec 29, 2025.

The man was arrested and the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)Singapore Customssmuggling
