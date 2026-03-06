3 Chinese passengers caught red-handed at Changi T1 green channel; over 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Three Chinese passengers, aged between 20 and 23, were caught red-handed by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport Terminal 1's green channel on Feb 27.

In a post on its social media on Friday (March 6), ICA said the three travellers were seen behaving suspiciously after they had collected their luggage.

They were profiled for baggage screening at the green channel and asked if they had any items to declare, to which the trio replied that they had nothing to declare.

ICA said its search and examination officers subsequently discovered more than 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in their luggage.

The trio were arrested and the case referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

