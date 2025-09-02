Singapore charity RLAF hands over $1m in donations to Egyptian Red Crescent for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Non-profit organisation Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) handed over $1 million in public donations to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) on Tuesday (Sept 2) for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

The sum represents the second tranche of funds raised during the Aid for Gaza 2025 campaign from Feb 24 to April 6 in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and local humanitarian partner Humanity Matters.

More than $2.4 million were raised as part of a SG60 community initiative in partnership with M³@Towns, with the first tranche of $1 million handed over to Unicef on June 27. The remaining $400,000 have been disbursed to Humanity Matters, a non-profit organisation leading relief efforts from Singapore to Gaza, where a war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is ongoing.

M³@Towns is a collaboration between the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Council for the Development of Singapore Malay/Muslim Community (Mendaki), and the Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra). They bring together volunteers and professionals from the Malay/Muslim community to serve the needs of residents in 11 towns across Singapore.

A mock cheque for $1 million was presented by RLAF chief Adnan Abdul Hamid to ERC head Amal Emam during a presentation event at the Singapore Islamic Hub on Sept 2.

Speaking at the event, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that the contributions reflect the community's readiness to support humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

"Since 2023, Singapore has collected a total of $22 million. Singapore [has also] sent nine tranches of assistance in the form of medical supplies, food and other urgent supplies to Gaza.

"The latest was the air drop by the RSAF (Republic of Singapore Air Force), in cooperation with Jordan."

Assoc Prof Faishal also assured that Singapore is committed to continue extending help to the people of Gaza.

In a statement to the media, RLAF said that the funds will help support ongoing relief and recovery operations in Gaza, including the rebuilding of critical infrastructure such as clinics and schools.

"These contributions will support essential services including food, clean water, medical supplies, healthcare, and education for affected families."

Dr Emam added that RLAF and ERC have agreed to work on three pillars of response: food assistance to Gaza, relief support in terms of shelter, and medical support.

"We believe that this contribution (from Singapore) will really help, knowing that the suffering we are seeing every day, that is increasing in Gaza, needs continuous solidarity and continuous support," said Dr Emam, who also thanked the Singapore government and foundations for their ongoing efforts and support.

[[nid:721490]]

editor@asiaone.com