ChatGPT maker OpenAI to set up office in Singapore by end of 2024

SINGAPORE — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company synonymous with bringing generative artificial intelligence (AI) into the spotlight, will open its second office in Asia in Singapore later in 2024.

The Singapore office — the company's fourth international branch — will focus on advancing regional collaboration, including work with national AI programme AI Singapore on generative AI models that are tuned to understand and reflect cultures and languages in Southeast Asia.

OpenAI's expansion here signals the start-up's long-term plans to tap Singapore's growing pool of tech talent and deepen its roots in the region, acting as a hub for its Asia-Pacific (Apac) partners.

CEO Sam Altman said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 8): "Singapore, with its rich history of technology leadership, has emerged as a leader in AI, recognising its potential to solve some of society's hardest problems and advance economic prosperity.

"We're excited to partner with the government and the country's thriving AI ecosystem as we expand into the Apac region."

Altman, 39, last visited Singapore in June 2023 during a world tour to discuss AI-related issues and address concerns about the rapid roll-out of its signature product, ChatGPT, which brought generative AI into the mainstream.

OpenAI, founded in 2015, has offices in London, Dublin and Tokyo. The location of its Singapore office is still being finalised.

It will focus on supporting customers and partnerships with governments, businesses and institutions, said OpenAI.

"These plans reflect Singapore's leadership position in technology and AI, as well as the growing demand for advanced AI tools across Apac," said OpenAI, which added that Singaporeans are among the highest-per-capita users of ChatGPT worldwide, with the number of weekly active users here doubling since the start of 2024.

When asked, OpenAI confirmed that it plans to hire between five and 10 employees before 2025, for roles related to sales, security and solutions engineering, among others, and is committed to hiring local talent.

Its regional operations will be led by Oliver Jay, who will serve as managing director of International and will be based here. Jay was previously chief revenue officer at software company Asana and an independent board director at Grab.

The firm will work more closely with Singapore government partners, such as the Economic Development Board (EDB), to support AI development here.

OpenAI added: "Establishing a regional presence brings OpenAI closer to innovative local companies, such as Grab in Singapore and Canva in Australia, which are using OpenAI's advanced AI products to power new tools and features for their customers."

With that, OpenAI aims to make advanced AI more accessible in Southeast Asia and will provide up to US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to develop resources to ensure AI models that reflect the region's diverse languages and cultures under a new partnership with AI Singapore.

As an agency tasked with driving the growth of the technology here, AI Singapore is developing Sea-Lion, a network of ChatGPT-like large language models that are specifically trained for Southeast Asian users to ensure that there is an AI that captures the region's cultures.

Since OpenAI made ChatGPT public in 2022, its presence in Singapore has expanded quickly, with its technology being integrated into AI solutions used by both businesses and the Government, including customer service chatbots and an internal AI assistant for civil servants, Pair.

AI models by Google Cloud and Meta have also entered the fray and are among the systems that are being tested by the authorities here in various projects.

EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh said OpenAI's entry is a sign of the strength of the city-state's growing AI ecosystem, investments in AI talent, computation and demand from businesses.

OpenAI's operations here are likely to help spark new collaborations across the sector, she added.

The start-up's overseas expansion comes on the heels of reports of its planned overhaul from a non-profit research lab into a more investor-friendly, for-profit business, in the light of rising operational costs of running powerful AI systems globally.

While OpenAI said its non-profit arm remains core to the company, the move has raised concerns within the industry over managing AI risks — such as how it collects data for training and other ethical considerations — in its new structure.

The company will host its first Developer Day here on Nov 21, targeting developers and start-ups.

