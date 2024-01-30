'Cheaper than school': $2.20 'cai fan' at Bukit Panjang has netizens seeking exact location

Who doesn't love a good meal that's a bang for your buck?

A Redditor caused a stir online after sharing a rare discovery on SingaporeRaw subreddit last Saturday (Jan 27) — a cai fan meal that cost $2.20.

The Redditor posted an image of the cai fan meal which consisted of tofu, a vegetable side, a chicken drumstick, and some curry.

According to the Redditor, the filling meal cost just $2.20.

As food prices rise, the affordable cai fan caught the attention of many online who began asking the Redditor where they bought the meal.

The Redditor replied in the comments that they got it from the food court at Bukit Panjang Community Club.

Many commented that they were impressed by the competitive price point of the cai fan, with one even saying: "Cheaper than secondary school."

Receiving a 4.1 star Google review, the mixed vegetable rice stall at that community club offers a variety of dishes at a reasonable price, many diners noted.

The cai fan sold at such a low price had a Reddit user wondering how it was possible.

In response, a user suggested that the rent for the stall at Bukit Panjang CC could be relatively lower.

ALSO READ: $2.50 'cai fan' and 50-cent coffee: Queenstown coffee shop draws queues with budget meal options

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com