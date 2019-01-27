The cheapest parking rates in Orchard road for cars (2019 edition)

Orchard Road is designed to make people go broke. Some of the buildings along Orchard Road charge so much that parking there is no different from getting your wheel clamped. Fortunately, here's where to get the cheapest parking in Orchard.

Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays before 5/6pm

Generally, for a period of around 2 hours, the cheaper places to park at will cost around $3 to $4.50 on weekdays before 5/6pm. In comparison, ION parking costs between $5.23 (off-peak) and $6.32 (peak) for 2 hours.

Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays after 6pm

For parking in Orchard on weekdays after 6pm, go for the places that charge per entry. That way you can slowly enjoy your evening without having to look at the clock. Per entry parking at Orchard Road ranges from $2.57 to $3.50.

But if you're just parking for an hour or less, then it's cheaper to park at The Centrepoint, Liat Towers or street parking along Penang Road or Angullia Park.

Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays

Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than weekdays, but there are places that charge the same weekday prices such as Liat Towers and Far East Shopping Centre.

After 5pm, street parking at Penang Road or Angullia Park/Grange Road is your best bet.

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays

If you're thinking of parking in Orchard Road on Sundays, you have to be strategic about it. To park your car for 3 to 4 hours, choose to park at Penang Road or on Angullia Park as the rates are the cheapest.

If you're gonna spend the entire day in Orchard, go for Forum the Shopping Mall, as it is $3.20 per entry from 6am to 6am the following day. The catch is: Forum the Shopping Mall is a good 7 to 8-minute walk from ION Orchard and the rest of the shopping belt.

For focused shoppers or diners who are staying for under 2 hours, you can choose to park at Atrium @ Orchard and Plaza Singapura at pay only $2.57 for the first 2 hours.

In the evening, The Cathay and Singapore Shopping Centre offers per entry parking at $3 per entry after 6pm and after 8pm respectively.

