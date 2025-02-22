'Cheated death': Pipe punctures lorry windscreen at Yishun junction

A video of a lorry with its windscreen punctured by a pipe has shocked some netizens.

The 25-second clip shared by TikTok user Zulkifil Nordin on Friday (Feb 21) shows one end of the pipe resting on the road, with the other end appearing to have pierced through the lorry's windscreen.

The affected lorry was transporting a bundle of pipes on its rear deck. The driver did not appear to be in the cabin at the time of filming.

According to the video, the accident occurred at the junction of Yishun Avenue 8 and Avenue 9.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@zulkifli.nordin0/video/7473693211186253063[/embed]

Zulkifil said in response to comments under his post that no one was hurt.

AsiaOne understands the police were not alerted to the accident.

The clip has garnered over 170,000 views at the time of writing and has also been reposted to other social media platforms.

Netizens surmised that the lorry driver might have braked suddenly, causing the transported pipe to slide towards the road and hit the vehicle's windscreen.

Others expressed their shock at the dangerous situation and wondered if the driver is safe.

"Luckily the long pipe didn't fly out and hit people," commented a Facebook user.

"Cheated death," said another.

Some also drew comparisons to the Hollywood movie Final Destination 2, where a character died after being impaled on a pipe following a car accident.

[[nid:714506]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com