Check-ins for most airlines affected by global tech outage at Changi Airport back to normal

SINGAPORE - Check-in operations for most airlines at Changi Airport that were hit by a global technology outage on July 19 have returned to normal, though snaking queues were still seen at AirAsia’s counters.

In a Facebook update on the morning of July 20, operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said a “small number” of airlines still need check-ins to be done manually.

CAG added: “Changi Airport is supporting these airlines with additional resources. For passengers affected, we seek your patience and understanding.”

AirAsia’s services are among those disrupted. The Straits Times saw long queues at the budget carrier’s counters at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on the morning of July 20, as check-ins had to be handled manually.

Airlines were among the hardest hit by the tech outage, which is believed to be caused by a flawed software update issued by cyber-security service provider CrowdStrike. The US firm serves tens of thousands of enterprises globally, including banks, offices and hospitals.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information said that as at 6am on July 20, most companies affected by the outage had restored their services to the public. These include airline check-in, and newspaper, radio and postal services.

It is monitoring the situation closely and will help the companies if needed, the ministry added.

The disruption brought down the systems of more than 10 airlines at Changi Airport on July 19, delaying over 40 flights and forcing check-in processes, including the issuance of boarding passes, to be done manually.

Snaking queues formed, and airport staff reached for pen and paper in an effort to keep passengers moving.

Low-cost carriers AirAsia, Scoot, Jetstar and Cebu Pacific Air were among the affected airlines.

AirAsia posted on social media on July 19 that its core reservation and check-in system had been affected, and warned customers of possible delays and queues.

National carrier Singapore Airlines said its reservation hotlines and services at its Ion Orchard mall service centre experienced technical issues, but these went back to normal just before 7pm.

There was no impact on its flights, which operated as scheduled.

