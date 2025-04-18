GE2025: Chee Hong Tat to lead PAP team to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Ng Eng Hen to retire from politics

Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat will be leading the People's Action Party's (PAP) team to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the 2025 General Election.

Joining Chee on the team is Saktiandi Supaat, with both PAP candidates having contested the constituency in the past two elections.

Newcomers Elysa Chen and Cai Yinzhou, who were introduced at a PAP press briefing on April 18 at its Toa Payoh West-Thomson Branch, will also be part of this team.

This team will be without Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who is retiring from politics after over two decades in Cabinet.

Over the years, he has held various political positions, including Minister for Education and Minister for Manpower, before being appointed Minister for Defence in 2011.

"It's my liberation day," said the 66-year-old.

Dr Ng, who was an oncologist before entering politics, made his PAP debut in 2001 when he contested Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC as part of the party's five-member team then.

PAP's member Chong Kee Hiong, who was fielded in the 2015 and 2020 general elections, also revealed that he would not be standing for the upcoming election.

The 59-year-old accountant joined politics in 2015 when he was announced as part of PAP's five-member team contesting for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and was elected into parliament when the team won that year.

He was elected MP for the second-term when PAP won the GRC again in the 2020 election.

Chee also revealed the two new candidates Chen, 41, and Cai, 35, at the press conference.

Chen, an executive director of charity CampusImpact, is a member of the Punggol Coast's Citizen's Consultative Committee and has been serving as a district councillor with the North West Community Development Council since 2020.

Social entrepreneur Cai is an executive director with Chinatown Heritage Centre. He has been serving at the Meet-the-People sessions in Nee Soon East and Punggol East since 2018 and is a Citizens' Consultative Commitee member in Punggol Coast.

In the 2020 general election, the PAP won Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with 67.26 per cent of the votes over the Singapore People's Party (SPP), which received 32.74 per cent of the votes.

The PAP team comprised Dr Ng, Chee, Chong and Saktiandi, while SPP's candidates were Steve Chia, Williamson Lee, Osman Sulaiman and Melvyn Chiu.

Chia, who is SPP's secretary-general, had earlier announced in a walkabout at Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on March 29 that they are intending to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC again in the upcoming election.

