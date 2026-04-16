Government will continue supporting Singaporeans and businesses to venture overseas: Chee Hong Tat

The Singapore brand is seen as reliable and trusted in China with opportunities for Singaporeans and Singapore businesses to collaborate and develop there, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

He added that the Government will continue to support them to go overseas — to build connections and get opportunities.

Chee, who is also deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), wrote two Facebook posts as he wrapped up a five-day working visit to Beijing and Tianjin.

Following his meeting with Bank of China chairman Ge Haijiao a day earlier, Chee met with China Construction Bank (CCB) chairman Zhang Jinliang in Beijing on Wednesday (April 15).

They discussed further cooperation in areas such as trade financing, infrastructure financing and fintech, as well as supporting Chinese companies looking to venture into the region using Singapore as a launchpad.

CCB, one of "big four" state-owned banks, is planning to expand its presence in Singapore. Its branch is one of the first Chinese banks to conduct renminbi business here, providing a wide variety of cross-border renminbi settlement and financing solutions.

It is also actively supporting the Tianjin Eco-City (TEC) in areas such as infrastructure financing, real estate investment trust (Reits) and digitalisation.

TEC is the second flagship government-to-government project between Singapore and China.

While in Beijing, Chee also met up with Singaporeans based there, including businessmen, academics and community leaders.

"They spoke about the trusted Singapore brand in China, and how people have confidence in our integrity and reliability. As Singaporeans, this is something valuable which we must continue to uphold.

"They also shared a common interest to see more Singaporeans, especially our young, come to China to live, work and study, and to benefit from the opportunities that China presents," he wrote.

Expanding economic cooperation

The National Development Minister then travelled to Tianjin where he met with its Mayor Zhang Gong and party secretary for Tianjin Binhai New Area Lian Maojun.

They discussed ways to expand economic cooperation across a range of new growth sectors and priority areas set out in China's 15th Five-Year Plan.

Chee also visited Singapore companies operating in Tianjin and said that he was encouraged by the strong and growing collaboration between the two cities, both within and outside the TEC.

He noted that Perennial International Healthcare and Business City, a one-stop integrated hub to bring together medical care, eldercare, hospitality, retail and Mice offerings, also houses Tianjin General Hospital — China's first wholly foreign-owned private tertiary general hospital.

"This reflects how Singapore companies can contribute our strengths in healthcare and urban solutions, while partnering local stakeholders to meet evolving needs in overseas markets," he said.

The minister also visited Tianjin Port, where PSA International has partnered Tianjin Port Group to establish the Tianjin Port Pacific International Container Terminal.

PSA remains the only foreign investor in the port's container business in Tianjin, which Chee notes is a testament to the trust and value that Singapore companies bring.

Reflecting on the visit, Chee said that there were useful exchanges on how Singapore and China can further deepen their partnerships.

Chee and the delegation, including officials from MND, MAS, Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board, will return to Singapore on Friday.

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editor@asiaone.com

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