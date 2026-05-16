Chee Hong Tat wraps up trip to Sydney, Melbourne to learn more about Australia's urban planning

A recent work trip to Sydney and Melbourne has taught National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat more about Australia's experience in urban planning and rejuvenation.

Chee shared more in a Facebook post on May 15 and said he had gone to Australia with colleagues from the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Industry partners from the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (REDAS) also joined them for meetings and site visits, which Chee said provided "valuable industry perspective" and enabled "richer exchanges of views". Chee shared that in Sydney, he met New South Wales Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully MP .

"We had a good discussion on urban planning, such as designing public spaces with connectivity and accessibility, repurposing heritage buildings to preserve its historical characteristics while updating them for modern day usage, and efforts to rejuvenate nightlife activities," he said.

In Melbourne, he had fruitful conversations with Victoria Attorney-General and Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny.

"We shared our approaches on housing, such as how we could continue to provide affordable and accessible housing, including for the younger generation, as well as Melbourne's build-to-rent model and efforts to increase residential development in the city centre," Chee recounted.

Chee met Melbourne Lord Mayor Nick Reece as well, who will also be visiting Singapore next month to attend the World Cities Summit.

During his visit, Chee enjoyed Melbourne's "vibrant morning coffee economy".

"Like Sydney, it is also growing its nighttime economy and there has been a shifting interest to non-alcoholic activities such as art and cultural performances, music and sports," he said.

The delegation also visited a variety of adaptive reuse buildings and rejuvenated public spaces, which Chee said can be used as case studies on reinvigoration and reconnecting of public spaces to reimagine and maximise the use of space in Singapore.

"Urban planning is a carefully thought-out process — beyond the physical infrastructure and space, much effort goes into meeting diverse social needs and incorporating environmentally-friendly features," said Chee. "At the heart of it all, places are ultimately about the people — designing for the best user experience and creating the fondest memories."

melissateo@asiaone.com