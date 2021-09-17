Chef Mok of Michelin-starred restaurant Shang Palace dies at 58

SINGAPORE - Chef Mok Kit Keung, the executive chef of Shang Palace, died on Friday (Sept 17) morning at the age of 58. The cause of death is unknown. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Shang Palace won its first Michelin star on Sept 1, four years after Chef Mok took over the helm of the Chinese restaurant at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel. At the virtual ceremony, the chef was seen smiling widely on video flanked by his team from the restaurant.

Before that, he was executive Chinese chef of Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. The Hong Konger had previously worked in Singapore for 20 years, including with the TungLok Group and Royal China in Raffles Hotel.

A Shangri-La Singapore spokesman told The Straits Times: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chef Mok Kit Keung this morning. Chef Mok was a well-loved colleague and a culinary legend.

"All of us at Shangri-La are deeply grateful for Chef Mok's friendship, service and contributions to Shangri-La over the past decade."

She added: "Our priority right now is to care for Chef Mok's family and to support them in every way we can. At the family's request, we kindly ask for them to be given the privacy and space to grieve during this difficult time."

Crystal Jade's group executive chef Martin Foo said he frequently cycled together with Chef Mok, whom he had known for about two decades. He remembered the chef as a helpful person who had recommended him for a job once.

He said: "Chef Mok was someone who took everything he did, especially his work, very seriously."