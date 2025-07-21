Chemical spill exercise at Tuas Second Link: All lanes towards Malaysia to close on July 23

All lanes leading from Singapore to Malaysia at the Tuas Second Link will be closed off to vehicular traffic from 5am to 2pm on Wednesday (July 23).

This is due to a joint chemical spill emergency response exercise — involving the National Environment Agency (NEA), Malaysia's Department of Environment and other agencies — taking place during that time, said NEA in an advisory on Monday (July 21).

The exercise is part of a bilateral co-operation programme under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment and will simulate an emergency response to a multi-vehicle collision along the Tuas Second Link involving trucks carrying chemicals, according to the agency.

NEA advised the public not to be alarmed.

It also urged motorists to plan their journey in advance, follow directions given by the traffic marshals on site and to tune in to the Singapore radio stations for updates.

The agency also advised them to use Woodlands Checkpoint instead, if possible.

