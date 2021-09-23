'Cher, mummy took my homework to work': Netizens tickled by Sun Xueling's Facebook post

One parent thought she was ready to take on the day at work, only to find a surprise in her file.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling was attending a press conference and when she took out her file, she found something quite different from her usual notes.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 22), the 42-year-old shared a photograph of her 'paperwork' which had neat boxes, blocks to count and cute handwriting.

When u go for a press conference, take out your files and realise you have brought your daughter’s homework instead Posted by Sun Xueling on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

"When you go for a press conference, take out your files and realise you have brought your daughter’s homework instead," she said, referring to her five-year-old daughter Sophie.

The mathematics homework – using blocks as visuals to help children count from 11 to 19 – was cute to look at but may not be as helpful for the press conference.

In a post that has received over 6,700 reactions and 300 shares, Sun only noticed this 'accident' when she arrived on location, at a press conference table with her nameplate on it.

Screengrab from Facebook

In the comments, most parents – including her well-known colleagues – could relate to her situation.

Screengrab from Facebook

Meanwhile, one netizen was reminded of a similar situation when travelling to Malaysia.

Screengrab from Facebook

Screengrab from Facebook

Some netizens could see the funny side of this incident situation and said that her daughter's teachers can simply check her Facebook post for the 'missing' homework.

Sun has shared a post about her daughter before on Facebook. In July 2021, she uploaded a few Facebook posts, delving into her experiences as a struggling junior college student who harboured intentions of self-harm.

amierul@asiaone.com